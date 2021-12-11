All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida261844409972
Tampa Bay261754388970
Toronto281882388871
Detroit2813123297896
Boston231382286560
Buffalo268153197194
Ottawa247161156393
Montreal286193156198

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers261853397967
Washington271656389469
Carolina251861378155
Pittsburgh261385317970
Columbus2513111278182
New Jersey2510105257282
Philadelphia259124226085
N.Y. Islanders226115174668

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota2619613910174
Nashville2716101338075
Colorado2415723210682
St. Louis261484329075
Winnipeg271395318276
Dallas241392286868
Chicago2610142225881
Arizona265192124596

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary271566368558
Anaheim281585359179
Edmonton251690328977
Vegas2615110308981
San Jose2714121297376
Los Angeles2511104266867
Vancouver2811152247084
Seattle269152207393

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Chicago 2, Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1, SO

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 6, Detroit 2

Carolina 2, Calgary 1, OT

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 0

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 4, Dallas 0

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 2

Nashville 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Detroit 3

Florida 3, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4, Vegas 3

Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

