EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|69
|53
|11
|5
|111
|263
|150
|Toronto
|69
|42
|18
|9
|93
|237
|187
|Tampa Bay
|71
|42
|23
|6
|90
|248
|218
|Florida
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|247
|235
|Ottawa
|70
|34
|31
|5
|73
|220
|229
|Buffalo
|69
|33
|30
|6
|72
|248
|256
|Detroit
|69
|30
|30
|9
|69
|203
|229
|Montreal
|70
|27
|37
|6
|60
|198
|262
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|68
|45
|15
|8
|98
|229
|177
|New Jersey
|70
|45
|18
|7
|97
|246
|191
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|239
|191
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|36
|27
|8
|80
|208
|196
|Pittsburgh
|70
|34
|26
|10
|78
|224
|228
|Washington
|71
|33
|31
|7
|73
|221
|219
|Philadelphia
|69
|25
|32
|12
|62
|181
|229
|Columbus
|69
|21
|41
|7
|49
|182
|267
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|70
|38
|19
|13
|89
|243
|194
|Colorado
|69
|41
|22
|6
|88
|231
|191
|Minnesota
|70
|40
|22
|8
|88
|210
|191
|Winnipeg
|71
|39
|29
|3
|81
|216
|202
|Nashville
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|191
|202
|St. Louis
|69
|31
|33
|5
|67
|218
|252
|Arizona
|70
|27
|32
|11
|65
|199
|244
|Chicago
|70
|24
|40
|6
|54
|175
|249
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|231
|197
|Los Angeles
|70
|40
|20
|10
|90
|239
|227
|Edmonton
|70
|39
|23
|8
|86
|274
|236
|Seattle
|69
|38
|24
|7
|83
|240
|223
|Calgary
|70
|31
|24
|15
|77
|224
|217
|Vancouver
|69
|31
|33
|5
|67
|234
|261
|Anaheim
|70
|23
|37
|10
|56
|183
|283
|San Jose
|70
|19
|37
|14
|52
|200
|269
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday's Games
Boston 7, Buffalo 0
Minnesota 5, Washington 3
Vegas 7, Columbus 2
N.Y. Rangers 7, Nashville 0
St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 0
New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 2
Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1
Monday's Games
Florida 5, Detroit 2
Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 5, Chicago 0
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
