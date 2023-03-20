All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6953115111263150
Toronto694218993237187
Tampa Bay714223690248218
Florida703627779247235
Ottawa703431573220229
Buffalo693330672248256
Detroit693030969203229
Montreal702737660198262

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina684515898229177
New Jersey704518797246191
N.Y. Rangers7041191092239191
N.Y. Islanders713627880208196
Pittsburgh7034261078224228
Washington713331773221219
Philadelphia6925321262181229
Columbus692141749182267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas7038191389243194
Colorado694122688231191
Minnesota704022888210191
Winnipeg713929381216202
Nashville683426876191202
St. Louis693133567218252
Arizona7027321165199244
Chicago702440654175249

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas704321692231197
Los Angeles7040201090239227
Edmonton703923886274236
Seattle693824783240223
Calgary7031241577224217
Vancouver693133567234261
Anaheim7023371056183283
San Jose7019371452200269

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 5, Washington 3

Vegas 7, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Nashville 0

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 0

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 2

Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

