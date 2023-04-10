All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston8063125131295171
x-Toronto80482111107272217
x-Tampa Bay804529696275250
Florida814231892286267
Buffalo794032787285289
Ottawa813935785258267
Detroit8035351080239270
Montreal803143668226298

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina8050219109256208
x-New Jersey8050228108280220
x-N.Y. Rangers81472113107275216
N.Y. Islanders814131991239220
Pittsburgh8040301090258256
Washington803536979249255
Philadelphia8029381371213270
Columbus792447856206319

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado7949246104271219
x-Dallas80452114104279216
x-Minnesota80462410102242218
Winnipeg804532393243220
Nashville794031888219229
St. Louis803736781261295
Arizona8028391369223290
Chicago802549656195294

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas8049229107265227
x-Edmonton8048239105318258
x-Los Angeles80452510100272254
x-Seattle794526898283248
Calgary8037271690258249
Vancouver793636779269292
San Jose8022421660231313
Anaheim8023451258204330

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Monday's Games

Dallas 6, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 6, San Jose 2

Toronto 2, Florida 1, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Minnesota 4, Chicago 2

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

