All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida473210569194139
Tampa Bay463010666157130
Toronto422910361153112
Boston432614355131120
Detroit462020646127157
Buffalo451424735117157
Ottawa401422432110136
Montreal4482972399172

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina4231926414798
N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
Pittsburgh462711862154124
Washington462512959149125
Columbus432022141136159
N.Y. Islanders38161663893102
Philadelphia451522838113152
New Jersey451525535126163

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado44328468183129
Nashville462814460144125
Minnesota402710357156120
St. Louis442613557153121
Dallas432318248129131
Winnipeg421817743120128
Chicago451622739112151
Arizona44112942697165

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas462716357158137
Anaheim482316955141137
Los Angeles462316753131127
Calgary412213650132102
San Jose462220448126142
Edmonton412216347137135
Vancouver462020646115126
Seattle451427432118159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 8, Columbus 4

Vancouver 3, Chicago 1

Detroit 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Toronto 6, New Jersey 4

Ottawa 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 7, New Jersey 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Calgary 4, Dallas 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO

Vegas 5, Buffalo 2

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you