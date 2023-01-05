All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3729446214083
Toronto39239753131105
Tampa Bay372412149131108
Buffalo361915240143122
Detroit361613739111122
Ottawa381817339116116
Florida391718438129134
Montreal391521333104148

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina39258656124104
New Jersey392412351132103
N.Y. Rangers402212650131109
Washington412213650137115
N.Y. Islanders402216246128110
Pittsburgh371912644122111
Philadelphia391517737108127
Columbus37112422496148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas402311652139109
Winnipeg38241314912297
Minnesota372213246121103
Colorado361914341107104
St. Louis391917341125143
Nashville371714640105113
Arizona371319531107139
Chicago3782542080141

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas402612254134113
Los Angeles412213650135140
Seattle372112446131118
Edmonton402117244142135
Calgary391814743122119
Vancouver371618335127147
San Jose391220731120146
Anaheim39112442690158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

