EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7554156114317218
x-Toronto7549206104291233
x-Tampa Bay7546218100250212
x-Boston754624597233203
Buffalo7829381169219278
Detroit7629371068214291
Ottawa752840763204244
Montreal7620451151197295

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7648208104251187
x-N.Y. Rangers7649216104235191
x-Pittsburgh7743231197254215
Washington7542231094260223
N.Y. Islanders743530979206206
Columbus753534676241276
New Jersey752642759231278
Philadelphia7623421157196278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado7555146116294206
x-St. Louis76462010102288219
x-Minnesota7547217101281235
Dallas754327591219221
Nashville764328591244225
Winnipeg7635301181235245
Chicago7525391161202268
Arizona752248549183287

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Calgary7546209101268188
Edmonton764426694264235
Los Angeles7740271090222226
Vegas764130587244226
Vancouver7537281084224211
Anaheim7629331472213249
San Jose7529341270195241
Seattle742444654193258

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 4, Chicago 3

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Edmonton 4, Vegas 0

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Washington 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 7, Carolina 4

Calgary 9, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT

St. Louis 8, Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

