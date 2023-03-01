All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston60478599226129
Toronto613716882209163
Tampa Bay603719478213180
Buffalo593124466223208
Florida623026666214214
Ottawa603026464189188
Detroit602824864182196
Montreal602630456166215

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina583911886198151
New Jersey604015585215162
N.Y. Rangers613517979204170
N.Y. Islanders643125870184176
Pittsburgh603021969195191
Washington622927664188187
Philadelphia6223281157163205
Columbus612035646159225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6132161377199161
Minnesota613421674177167
Colorado593420573190164
Winnipeg613524272188165
Nashville582923664170174
St. Louis602629557183220
Arizona612131951166216
Chicago602134547150217

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas603519676192169
Los Angeles623420876211211
Edmonton623321874237207
Seattle603321672208192
Calgary6127211367196192
Vancouver602431553205243
San Jose6118311248180226
Anaheim612034747156252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 6, Detroit 1

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO

Arizona 4, Chicago 1

Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT

Montreal 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 7, Colorado 5

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

