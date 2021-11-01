All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|9
|8
|0
|1
|17
|36
|18
|Buffalo
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|25
|17
|Detroit
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|29
|31
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|28
|Toronto
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|21
|29
|Boston
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|20
|Ottawa
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|20
|Montreal
|10
|2
|8
|0
|4
|19
|34
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|33
|12
|Washington
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|30
|19
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|22
|19
|Columbus
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|22
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|21
|New Jersey
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|21
|21
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|18
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|26
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|15
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|28
|26
|Minnesota
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|22
|26
|Nashville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|23
|22
|Colorado
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|24
|27
|Dallas
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|15
|22
|Chicago
|9
|0
|7
|2
|2
|17
|37
|Arizona
|9
|0
|8
|1
|1
|13
|39
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|29
|15
|Edmonton
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|19
|San Jose
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|22
|19
|Anaheim
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|31
|35
|Vegas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|21
|26
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|27
|Seattle
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|23
|28
|Vancouver
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|22
|25
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Carolina 2, Arizona 1
Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 2
Anaheim 4, Montreal 2
Columbus 4, New Jersey 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 1
Monday's Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.