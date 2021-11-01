All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida9801173618
Buffalo8521112517
Detroit9432102931
Tampa Bay843192628
Toronto944192129
Boston743081820
Ottawa734061920
Montreal1028041934

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina8800163312
Washington8503133019
N.Y. Rangers9621132219
Columbus8530102322
Philadelphia742192521
New Jersey742192121
N.Y. Islanders732281718
Pittsburgh833282625

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis7610122915
Winnipeg8422102826
Minnesota8530102226
Nashville844082322
Colorado844082427
Dallas834171522
Chicago907221737
Arizona908111339

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary8611132915
Edmonton7610122919
San Jose8530102219
Anaheim1034393135
Vegas844082126
Los Angeles935172427
Seattle935172328
Vancouver935172225

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 2, Arizona 1

Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 2

Anaheim 4, Montreal 2

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

