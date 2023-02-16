All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston53408585196115
Toronto553314874186147
Tampa Bay543516373191157
Florida572724660196197
Buffalo532722458197185
Detroit532520858165173
Ottawa532624355161170
Montreal542327450148194

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina533510878178144
New Jersey533513575184141
N.Y. Rangers543214872184145
Pittsburgh532717963172164
Washington562822662171160
N.Y. Islanders572723761164158
Philadelphia5522231054149171
Columbus541634436137207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5530141171183142
Winnipeg543419169174140
Colorado532919563163149
Minnesota542821561161157
Nashville512520656142151
St. Louis532525353168192
Arizona551928846147191
Chicago531632537127195

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas543218468177152
Los Angeles553018767184185
Seattle543018666187170
Edmonton553019666205181
Calgary5425181161175166
Vancouver552130446186227
San Jose5517271145167207
Anaheim551732640138230

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO

Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago 2

Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Detroit 5, Edmonton 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Vancouver 4

Buffalo 7, Anaheim 3

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you