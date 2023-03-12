All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|65
|50
|10
|5
|105
|245
|142
|Toronto
|65
|40
|17
|8
|88
|223
|175
|Tampa Bay
|66
|39
|21
|6
|84
|231
|203
|Florida
|67
|33
|27
|7
|73
|229
|226
|Ottawa
|65
|33
|28
|4
|70
|206
|207
|Buffalo
|65
|32
|28
|5
|69
|238
|236
|Detroit
|66
|30
|27
|9
|69
|199
|217
|Montreal
|66
|26
|34
|6
|58
|180
|236
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|64
|43
|13
|8
|94
|217
|162
|New Jersey
|65
|43
|16
|6
|92
|232
|177
|N.Y. Rangers
|65
|37
|19
|9
|83
|215
|183
|Pittsburgh
|65
|33
|22
|10
|76
|214
|208
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|196
|187
|Washington
|67
|32
|28
|7
|71
|208
|200
|Philadelphia
|66
|24
|31
|11
|59
|169
|217
|Columbus
|65
|20
|38
|7
|47
|169
|244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|66
|36
|17
|13
|85
|229
|178
|Minnesota
|66
|38
|21
|7
|83
|191
|173
|Colorado
|64
|36
|22
|6
|78
|206
|181
|Winnipeg
|66
|37
|26
|3
|77
|207
|187
|Nashville
|63
|32
|24
|7
|71
|181
|185
|St. Louis
|65
|29
|31
|5
|63
|202
|237
|Arizona
|66
|23
|32
|11
|57
|183
|233
|Chicago
|66
|22
|38
|6
|50
|165
|236
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|66
|40
|20
|6
|86
|212
|182
|Los Angeles
|67
|38
|20
|9
|85
|228
|221
|Seattle
|66
|37
|22
|7
|81
|232
|211
|Edmonton
|67
|36
|23
|8
|80
|258
|228
|Calgary
|66
|29
|24
|13
|71
|204
|204
|Vancouver
|65
|28
|32
|5
|61
|222
|253
|Anaheim
|66
|22
|35
|9
|53
|168
|266
|San Jose
|67
|19
|36
|12
|50
|193
|257
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday's Games
Boston 3, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1
Vegas 4, Carolina 0
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 7, Edmonton 4
Winnipeg 5, Florida 4, OT
Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Dallas 4, Seattle 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2
Minnesota 5, San Jose 2
Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1, SO
Sunday's Games
Detroit 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.