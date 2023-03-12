All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6550105105245142
Toronto654017888223175
Tampa Bay663921684231203
Florida673327773229226
Ottawa653328470206207
Buffalo653228569238236
Detroit663027969199217
Montreal662634658180236

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina644313894217162
New Jersey654316692232177
N.Y. Rangers653719983215183
Pittsburgh6533221076214208
N.Y. Islanders683426876196187
Washington673228771208200
Philadelphia6624311159169217
Columbus652038747169244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6636171385229178
Minnesota663821783191173
Colorado643622678206181
Winnipeg663726377207187
Nashville633224771181185
St. Louis652931563202237
Arizona6623321157183233
Chicago662238650165236

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas664020686212182
Los Angeles673820985228221
Seattle663722781232211
Edmonton673623880258228
Calgary6629241371204204
Vancouver652832561222253
Anaheim662235953168266
San Jose6719361250193257

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1

Vegas 4, Carolina 0

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 4, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 4, Seattle 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you