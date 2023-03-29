All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Boston7457125119276159
x-Toronto734420997251203
Tampa Bay754326692257230
Florida743631779257256
Buffalo733531777261271
Ottawa743633577236240
Detroit733232973216242
Montreal753039666217276

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7347179103241192
x-New Jersey7446208100257206
x-N.Y. Rangers7444201098253200
N.Y. Islanders753828985224206
Pittsburgh7436281082239243
Washington743432876236231
Philadelphia7329321270198238
Columbus732343753198291

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota744322995224199
Colorado734423694245201
Dallas7440201494255205
Winnipeg754131385222212
Nashville733728882206217
St. Louis743434674242273
Arizona7527351367211262
Chicago742444654180266

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas744622698246212
Los Angeles7443211096259238
Edmonton754323995298255
Seattle734025888254236
Calgary7534261583240233
Vancouver743434674256276
Anaheim7423411056190302
San Jose7420391555212286

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5, Seattle 1

Colorado 5, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0

Nashville 2, Boston 1

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Dallas 4, Chicago 1

Calgary 2, Los Angeles 1

Edmonton 7, Vegas 4

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 0

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

