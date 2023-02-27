All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston59468597222126
Toronto603715882207158
Tampa Bay593718478212176
Buffalo583123466220203
Detroit592823864181190
Florida612926664210213
Ottawa592926462183187
Montreal592530454163214

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina583911886198151
New Jersey593915583208157
N.Y. Rangers603417977201168
N.Y. Islanders633125769183174
Pittsburgh592921967192190
Washington622927664188187
Philadelphia6123281056161202
Columbus601935644154222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6031161375195159
Colorado583419573185157
Minnesota603321672175166
Winnipeg603524171183159
Nashville572922664169171
St. Louis592628557180215
Arizona592030949160211
Chicago582132547147209

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas603519676192169
Los Angeles613320874205206
Edmonton613221872232205
Seattle593221670203189
Calgary6027211266193188
Vancouver602431553205243
San Jose6018301248179223
Anaheim601934745152250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 7, Washington 4

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

Nashville 6, Arizona 2

Monday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT

Colorado 3, Vegas 0

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you