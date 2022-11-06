All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston121020205130
Detroit12732163937
Toronto13742163734
Tampa Bay12741154038
Buffalo12750144938
Florida12651133839
Montreal12561113440
Ottawa1147083838

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey12930184431
Carolina12831173934
N.Y. Rangers13643153841
Philadelphia11632142828
N.Y. Islanders12750144130
Washington13562123538
Pittsburgh12462104244
Columbus1239063055

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas12831174627
Winnipeg11731153327
Colorado11641134031
Chicago12552123439
Minnesota11551113540
Nashville12561113440
Arizona1146193145
St. Louis936062135

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas131120224627
Seattle13742164540
Los Angeles14761154953
Edmonton12750144642
Calgary10541113233
Vancouver1236394149
Anaheim1247193656
San Jose1438393649

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Colorado 5, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 0

Dallas 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Arizona 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Vegas 6, Montreal 4

Philadelphia 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 4, Calgary 3, OT

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Los Angeles 5, Florida 4

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, SO

Sunday's Games

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

