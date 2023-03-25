All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston7256115117271154
Toronto714319995245196
Tampa Bay744226690253230
Florida723629779252247
Ottawa723532575228233
Buffalo713431674256267
Detroit723132971209238
Montreal722838662203268

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7046168100233181
New Jersey724519898251198
N.Y. Rangers7242201094243195
N.Y. Islanders733727983219203
Pittsburgh7235271080231233
Washington733431876233227
Philadelphia7228321268195236
Columbus712341753194277

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas7239191492250201
Minnesota724122991216197
Colorado714223690236197
Winnipeg734129385221205
Nashville713627880202213
St. Louis713233670224258
Arizona7327341266204253
Chicago712441654176255

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas724521696238202
Los Angeles7141201092247229
Edmonton724123890283243
Seattle724024888253231
Calgary7332261579233229
Vancouver713234569244267
Anaheim7223391056186291
San Jose7219381553206281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 4

Colorado 3, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 7, Nashville 2

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

