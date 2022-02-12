All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida473210569194139
Tampa Bay483111668163136
Toronto443011363159120
Boston452616355133130
Detroit482121648136165
Ottawa431623436118142
Buffalo461424836120161
Montreal46831723102184

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina453210367159106
Pittsburgh482911866160126
N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
Washington492614961161137
Columbus452222145145166
N.Y. Islanders411718640100111
New Jersey481726539141172
Philadelphia461523838116158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado45338470186131
Nashville472815460147129
Minnesota422811359161122
St. Louis452614557157128
Dallas452518252137137
Winnipeg441917846125132
Chicago471723741116157
Arizona481232428108180

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas482817359162143
Calgary442513656147106
Los Angeles472416755136130
Anaheim482316955141137
Edmonton452418351146147
San Jose462220448126142
Vancouver482121648123133
Seattle471528434123164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 2

Carolina 6, Boston 0

New Jersey 7, St. Louis 4

Calgary 5, Toronto 2

Colorado 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday's Games

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Edmonton 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 3

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

