NHL Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48
Toronto 24 14 5 5 33 73 61
Tampa Bay 22 13 8 1 27 76 71
Detroit 21 11 6 4 26 68 65
Florida 22 10 8 4 24 76 75
Montreal 22 11 10 1 23 65 77
Buffalo 22 9 12 1 19 81 79
Ottawa 21 8 12 1 17 66 71
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 23 19 4 0 38 87 51
N.Y. Islanders 23 15 8 0 30 77 59
Carolina 23 12 6 5 29 64 63
Pittsburgh 23 11 8 4 26 79 73
N.Y. Rangers 23 10 9 4 24 69 67
Washington 23 9 11 3 21 62 74
Philadelphia 22 7 10 5 19 53 74
Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 23 13 6 4 30 88 66
Winnipeg 20 13 6 1 27 63 53
Colorado 19 12 6 1 25 68 47
Minnesota 21 10 9 2 22 62 62
St. Louis 22 11 11 0 22 63 78
Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65
Arizona 20 7 10 3 17 54 70
Chicago 21 6 11 4 16 52 78
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 24 17 6 1 35 83 63
Seattle 21 13 5 3 29 75 60
Los Angeles 24 12 9 3 27 77 81
Edmonton 22 12 10 0 24 74 78
Calgary 21 9 9 3 21 61 68
Vancouver 22 9 10 3 21 79 83
San Jose 25 8 13 4 20 76 89
Anaheim 22 6 15 1 13 58 94
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Toronto 4, Detroit 2
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5, OT
Vegas 3, Columbus 2, SO
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1
Edmonton 4, Florida 3, OT
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 4, Montreal 0
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
