EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida584013585243170
Tampa Bay583715680198170
Toronto583716579217176
Boston593618577180160
Detroit592428755170221
Ottawa582132547154189
Buffalo591932846157210
Montreal581535838143221

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina584112587196135
N.Y. Rangers593717579180154
Pittsburgh593515979193158
Washington6032181074197169
Columbus592927361193218
N.Y. Islanders552324854148154
New Jersey592232549179208
Philadelphia5818301046145202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado594113587230170
St. Louis583417775208161
Minnesota573419472216187
Nashville583321470184164
Dallas573222367170169
Winnipeg5926231062178184
Chicago602230852161208
Arizona581836440148210

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary583615779204140
Los Angeles603220872175171
Edmonton593223468193187
Vegas603224468188177
Vancouver592923765172172
Anaheim6127241064177193
San Jose582625759154182
Seattle611837642159220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 7, Nashville 4

Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Arizona 2

New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Chicago 6, Ottawa 3

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Seattle 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 7, Dallas 4

San Jose 5, Los Angeles 0

Edmonton 4, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

