All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston51397583192111
Toronto523113870175141
Tampa Bay493216165176148
Buffalo502620456186170
Florida532522656185184
Ottawa502423351151159
Detroit482119850145160
Montreal512027444134189

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina51349876173136
New Jersey503313470176135
N.Y. Rangers502814864162133
Washington532720660166152
Pittsburgh492416957161153
N.Y. Islanders532622557150145
Philadelphia522122951143164
Columbus511532434131198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5229131068176135
Winnipeg523219165167137
Minnesota492718458153141
Colorado482718357151133
Nashville482418654137141
St. Louis512325349156185
Arizona511728640134179
Chicago481529434118176

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Seattle492915563177151
Los Angeles532818763173183
Vegas512918462160148
Edmonton502818460187163
Calgary5124171058164158
Vancouver502026444170201
San Jose5115251141157196
Anaheim511629638127208

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

