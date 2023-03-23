All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston7155115115269153
Toronto714319995245196
Tampa Bay734225690252228
Florida723629779252247
Ottawa723532575228233
Buffalo703331672251263
Detroit713131971209235
Montreal722838662203268

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7046168100233181
New Jersey714518898247193
N.Y. Rangers7242201094243195
N.Y. Islanders723727882215198
Pittsburgh7235271080231233
Washington733431876233227
Philadelphia7127321266192236
Columbus702241751189273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas7239191492250201
Minnesota724122991216197
Colorado704123688233196
Winnipeg724029383218203
Nashville703626880200206
St. Louis713233670224258
Arizona7227331266203250
Chicago712441654176255

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas724521696238202
Los Angeles7141201092247229
Edmonton724123890283243
Seattle713924886246229
Calgary7332261579233229
Vancouver703134567237265
Anaheim7123381056184288
San Jose7119371553204274

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 3, Calgary 2

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

