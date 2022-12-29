All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3528435913578
Toronto3622865011992
Tampa Bay34221114512199
Detroit341512737106115
Buffalo331714236133112
Florida361616436121122
Ottawa351616335107111
Montreal36151833398129

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina3523665210990
New Jersey35221124611690
Washington382013545118106
Pittsburgh351910644119105
N.Y. Islanders372114244119100
N.Y. Rangers371912644117102
Philadelphia35111772991120
Columbus34102222290137

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas37229650132102
Winnipeg36221314511694
Minnesota352013242111100
Colorado34191234110799
St. Louis361716337112130
Nashville33141453384101
Arizona34131653199123
Chicago3482242076128

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas382412250126107
Los Angeles392112648134138
Calgary371713741114113
Seattle331811440115107
Edmonton361915240128123
Vancouver351616335122135
San Jose361119628111136
Anaheim36102242486148

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

Boston 3, New Jersey 1

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Anaheim 3, Vegas 2, SO

Calgary 3, Seattle 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 6, Detroit 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 1

St. Louis 3, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Arizona 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4, SO

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

