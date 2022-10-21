All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston541082316
Florida531171615
Buffalo431061710
Detroit420261511
Montreal532061413
Toronto532061414
Ottawa422041514
Tampa Bay523041316

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh43017208
N.Y. Rangers531171915
Carolina43106159
Philadelphia431061410
N.Y. Islanders422041410
New Jersey422041213
Washington523041518
Columbus523041420

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas43017156
Colorado522151917
Nashville623151521
St. Louis2200495
Chicago422041111
Winnipeg422041113
Arizona413021120
Minnesota413021623

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas541081710
Calgary431061514
Seattle622261722
Los Angeles633062127
Edmonton422041615
Anaheim513131323
Vancouver503221522
San Jose615021121

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 1

San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Montreal 6, Arizona 2

Ottawa 5, Washington 2

Columbus 5, Nashville 3

Boston 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Toronto 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Carolina 4

Buffalo 6, Calgary 3

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Chicago 4, Detroit 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

