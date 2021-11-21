All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida181323297147
Toronto201361275145
Tampa Bay171043235552
Detroit20893195467
Boston15960184643
Buffalo17782164954
Montreal205132124470
Ottawa15410193652

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina161420285632
Washington191135276548
N.Y. Rangers181143255151
Philadelphia16853194344
New Jersey16853194849
Columbus15960185047
Pittsburgh17764185151
N.Y. Islanders15582123147

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota181161236459
Winnipeg17944225445
St. Louis17962205647
Nashville17971194748
Colorado14851175444
Dallas16772164351
Chicago186102144058
Arizona18313283268

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary191135276336
Edmonton171340266850
Anaheim181053236148
Vegas181170225754
Los Angeles17872184644
San Jose17881174450
Vancouver196112144662
Seattle185121115669

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2

Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 6, Nashville 3

Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 5, Chicago 2

Vegas 3, Columbus 2

Washington 4, San Jose 0

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4

Calgary 4, Boston 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Chicago 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 5, Washington 2

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you