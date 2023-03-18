All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6852115109256150
Toronto684118991232183
Tampa Bay694122688241210
Florida683427775238231
Buffalo683329672248249
Ottawa683331470214223
Detroit683029969201224
Montreal692736660195257

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina674415896224173
New Jersey684417795239185
N.Y. Rangers6839191088226191
Pittsburgh6834241078223220
N.Y. Islanders703527878204195
Washington703330773218214
Philadelphia6825321161177224
Columbus682140749180260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6937191387237189
Colorado684022686226191
Minnesota693922886205188
Winnipeg703928381216199
Nashville673425876191195
St. Louis683033565215252
Arizona6926321163195242
Chicago682438654173240

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas694221690224195
Los Angeles694020989237224
Edmonton693823884268232
Seattle683823783236217
Calgary6931241476219211
Vancouver672933563229258
Anaheim6923361056182281
San Jose6919361452199265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you