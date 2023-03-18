All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|68
|52
|11
|5
|109
|256
|150
|Toronto
|68
|41
|18
|9
|91
|232
|183
|Tampa Bay
|69
|41
|22
|6
|88
|241
|210
|Florida
|68
|34
|27
|7
|75
|238
|231
|Buffalo
|68
|33
|29
|6
|72
|248
|249
|Ottawa
|68
|33
|31
|4
|70
|214
|223
|Detroit
|68
|30
|29
|9
|69
|201
|224
|Montreal
|69
|27
|36
|6
|60
|195
|257
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|67
|44
|15
|8
|96
|224
|173
|New Jersey
|68
|44
|17
|7
|95
|239
|185
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|39
|19
|10
|88
|226
|191
|Pittsburgh
|68
|34
|24
|10
|78
|223
|220
|N.Y. Islanders
|70
|35
|27
|8
|78
|204
|195
|Washington
|70
|33
|30
|7
|73
|218
|214
|Philadelphia
|68
|25
|32
|11
|61
|177
|224
|Columbus
|68
|21
|40
|7
|49
|180
|260
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|69
|37
|19
|13
|87
|237
|189
|Colorado
|68
|40
|22
|6
|86
|226
|191
|Minnesota
|69
|39
|22
|8
|86
|205
|188
|Winnipeg
|70
|39
|28
|3
|81
|216
|199
|Nashville
|67
|34
|25
|8
|76
|191
|195
|St. Louis
|68
|30
|33
|5
|65
|215
|252
|Arizona
|69
|26
|32
|11
|63
|195
|242
|Chicago
|68
|24
|38
|6
|54
|173
|240
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|69
|42
|21
|6
|90
|224
|195
|Los Angeles
|69
|40
|20
|9
|89
|237
|224
|Edmonton
|69
|38
|23
|8
|84
|268
|232
|Seattle
|68
|38
|23
|7
|83
|236
|217
|Calgary
|69
|31
|24
|14
|76
|219
|211
|Vancouver
|67
|29
|33
|5
|63
|229
|258
|Anaheim
|69
|23
|36
|10
|56
|182
|281
|San Jose
|69
|19
|36
|14
|52
|199
|265
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday's Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 2
Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2
Toronto 5, Carolina 2
Anaheim 7, Columbus 4
Saturday's Games
Colorado 5, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT
Boston 5, Minnesota 2
Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
