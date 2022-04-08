All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7049156104294210
Toronto714619698274219
Boston704421593223190
Tampa Bay704320793233202
Detroit712834965205272
Buffalo7226351163200255
Ottawa702638658189227
Montreal7120401151188272

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina7146178100237171
N.Y. Rangers724620698220186
Pittsburgh7241211092237197
Washington7038221086230205
N.Y. Islanders693228973192189
Columbus723333672230269
Philadelphia7123371157185251
New Jersey712441654218268

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado7050146106268193
Minnesota694321591254215
St. Louis7040201090254203
Nashville704125486233203
Dallas704026484207210
Winnipeg7133281076218222
Chicago7124361159188249
Arizona712244549178259

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary714319995249177
Edmonton724225589254228
Los Angeles7338251086209208
Vegas723929482228215
Vancouver7234281078208204
Anaheim7228321268201234
San Jose702932967184224
Seattle712342652185246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 4, Seattle 1

Vancouver 5, Vegas 1

Calgary 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 7, New Jersey 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

Carolina 5, Buffalo 3

Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

Calgary 4, San Jose 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

