EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston2621414310357
Toronto281756408866
Tampa Bay261691339181
Detroit261385318283
Florida2713104309589
Montreal2613112288092
Buffalo271213226108100
Ottawa2610142228087

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey2721514310063
Carolina261466347773
Pittsburgh271584349782
N.Y. Islanders2817110349277
N.Y. Rangers2914105338982
Washington2913124308287
Philadelphia299137256793
Columbus2691522074106

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg261871378764
Dallas2715753510279
Colorado2513102287972
Minnesota2613112288384
Nashville2412102266575
St. Louis27121502482105
Arizona258134206792
Chicago267154186294

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas292081419777
Seattle261583339183
Edmonton28161203210297
Los Angeles29141143297104
Calgary2713113298282
Vancouver27121232797106
San Jose3091652393110
Anaheim2871831770120

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 5, Los Angeles 0

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Florida 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2

Dallas 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Columbus 3, Calgary 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Colorado 1, SO

Edmonton 5, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Boston 3

San Jose 6, Anaheim 1

Vegas 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

