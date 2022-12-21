All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3125425212369
Toronto3320764610779
Tampa Bay31201014111190
Buffalo321614234127109
Florida331514434111111
Detroit31131173391101
Montreal32151523292112
Ottawa32141623098103

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina322066469682
New Jersey3221924410881
Pittsburgh3219944211191
N.Y. Rangers34181154111193
N.Y. Islanders33181323810492
Washington34171343810499
Philadelphia33111572982109
Columbus32102022287130

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas3319864411891
Winnipeg32211014310881
Minnesota31181123810089
Colorado3017112369181
St. Louis331616133101119
Nashville3013134307693
Arizona30101552583111
Chicago3071941868116

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas34221114511294
Los Angeles351812541120124
Seattle31181033910898
Edmonton331714236118114
Calgary331512636109106
Vancouver311315329103122
San Jose341018626106132
Anaheim3392132181143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Boston 7, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Colorado 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Montreal 3, Arizona 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Vegas 2

St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 3

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 4, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Calgary 7, San Jose 3

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

