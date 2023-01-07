All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3830446414585
Toronto39239753131105
Tampa Bay382413149133112
Buffalo361915240143122
Florida401818440132136
Detroit371614739113125
Ottawa381817339116116
Montreal391521333104148

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina39258656124104
New Jersey392412351132103
N.Y. Rangers402212650131109
Washington422214650139118
N.Y. Islanders412217246129114
Pittsburgh381913644124116
Philadelphia391517737108127
Columbus37112422496148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas402311652139109
Winnipeg39251315112699
Minnesota372213246121103
Nashville381814642108115
Colorado371915341109108
St. Louis391917341125143
Arizona381320531107141
Chicago3892542282141

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas412712256139115
Los Angeles422214650137145
Seattle372112446131118
Calgary401914745126120
Edmonton402117244142135
Vancouver381718337131149
San Jose401220832124151
Anaheim40122442895162

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 4, Colorado 2

Boston 5, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago 2, Arizona 0

Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, OT

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

