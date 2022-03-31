All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|67
|46
|15
|6
|98
|275
|195
|Toronto
|67
|43
|19
|5
|91
|252
|204
|Tampa Bay
|66
|42
|18
|6
|90
|219
|185
|Boston
|67
|42
|20
|5
|89
|212
|181
|Detroit
|67
|26
|32
|9
|61
|193
|258
|Buffalo
|68
|24
|33
|11
|59
|186
|240
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|37
|6
|52
|171
|217
|Montreal
|68
|18
|39
|11
|47
|173
|258
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|68
|45
|15
|8
|98
|229
|161
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|44
|19
|5
|93
|211
|178
|Pittsburgh
|68
|40
|18
|10
|90
|227
|182
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|30
|27
|9
|69
|183
|183
|Columbus
|68
|32
|31
|5
|69
|221
|255
|Philadelphia
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|172
|237
|New Jersey
|67
|24
|38
|5
|53
|204
|247
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|67
|47
|14
|6
|100
|255
|185
|Minnesota
|65
|41
|20
|4
|86
|241
|203
|St. Louis
|66
|37
|20
|9
|83
|234
|191
|Nashville
|67
|39
|24
|4
|82
|221
|195
|Dallas
|65
|37
|25
|3
|77
|192
|194
|Winnipeg
|69
|33
|26
|10
|76
|215
|216
|Chicago
|68
|24
|34
|10
|58
|184
|239
|Arizona
|67
|21
|41
|5
|47
|173
|242
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|232
|162
|Los Angeles
|69
|36
|23
|10
|82
|199
|198
|Edmonton
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|237
|219
|Vegas
|69
|37
|28
|4
|78
|219
|206
|Vancouver
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|196
|199
|San Jose
|66
|29
|29
|8
|66
|175
|209
|Anaheim
|68
|27
|30
|11
|65
|191
|221
|Seattle
|67
|21
|40
|6
|48
|176
|236
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Arizona 5, San Jose 2
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3
Vegas 3, Seattle 0
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2
Carolina 4, Montreal 0
Florida 4, Chicago 0
Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3
Boston 8, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
