EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida674615698275195
Toronto674319591252204
Tampa Bay664218690219185
Boston674220589212181
Detroit672632961193258
Buffalo6824331159186240
Ottawa662337652171217
Montreal6818391147173258

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina684515898229161
N.Y. Rangers684419593211178
Pittsburgh6840181090227182
Washington6837211084225197
N.Y. Islanders663027969183183
Columbus683231569221255
Philadelphia6721351153172237
New Jersey672438553204247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado6747146100255185
Minnesota654120486241203
St. Louis663720983234191
Nashville673924482221195
Dallas653725377192194
Winnipeg6933261076215216
Chicago6824341058184239
Arizona672141547173242

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary664018888232162
Los Angeles6936231082199198
Edmonton683825581237219
Vegas693728478219206
Vancouver693228973196199
San Jose662929866175209
Anaheim6827301165191221
Seattle672140648176236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 0

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Chicago 0

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

