All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida111001214624
Toronto12741153232
Tampa Bay11632143535
Detroit13652143944
Buffalo11542123331
Boston9540102526
Ottawa1137172840
Montreal13310062645

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina10910183920
N.Y. Rangers12633152934
Philadelphia10622143225
Columbus10730143228
Washington11524143729
N.Y. Islanders9522122520
New Jersey10532122630
Pittsburgh10433113332

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis9711153621
Minnesota10730143234
Winnipeg11632143732
Nashville11650123131
Dallas10442102229
Colorado1045193036
Chicago1219242647
Arizona12110131949

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton10910184528
Calgary11713174022
San Jose11641133230
Anaheim12543133836
Vegas12660123338
Los Angeles11551113031
Vancouver1146192730
Seattle1247193440

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Florida 5, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Columbus 4, Colorado 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Vegas 5, Montreal 2

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

Calgary 6, N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 3, San Jose 2, SO

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Vegas 2

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you