Through games of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

RkNoNameGMinAvgWLOTENSOGASavSV%GAPIM
NSH Totals1601.010000130.968413
74Juuse Saros1601.0100---01300.96800
RkNoNameGMinAvgWLOTENSOGASavSV%GAPIM
SJ Totals1603.001010328.875113
47James Reimer1583.05010---03280.90300

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you