Through games of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
|Rk
|No
|Name
|G
|Min
|Avg
|W
|L
|OT
|EN
|SO
|GA
|Sav
|SV%
|GA
|PIM
|NSH Totals
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.968
|4
|13
|74
|Juuse Saros
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|---
|0
|1
|30
|0.968
|0
|0
|Rk
|No
|Name
|G
|Min
|Avg
|W
|L
|OT
|EN
|SO
|GA
|Sav
|SV%
|GA
|PIM
|SJ Totals
|1
|60
|3.0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|28
|.875
|1
|13
|47
|James Reimer
|1
|58
|3.05
|0
|1
|0
|---
|0
|3
|28
|0.903
|0
|0
