EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Toronto11002411-0-00-0-01-0-0
Boston00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Buffalo00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Detroit00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Florida00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Montreal00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Ottawa10100140-0-00-1-00-1-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Columbus00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Rangers00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Arizona00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Chicago00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Nashville00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Anaheim00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Calgary00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Edmonton00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Los Angeles00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vancouver00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vegas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Arizona at Intrust Bank Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona at Tucson Arena, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Nashville, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at BOK Center, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

