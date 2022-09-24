All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Arizona at Intrust Bank Arena, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Anaheim vs. Arizona at Tucson Arena, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Nashville, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. Dallas at BOK Center, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
