All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|8
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|10
|9
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Boston
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|4
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|8
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|21
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Florida
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|16
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|14
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Columbus
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|15
|10
|3-0-0
|0-1-1
|2-0-1
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|6
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|12
|6
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|7
|0-0-1
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|10
|10
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|9
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|16
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|5
|12
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|6
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|St. Louis
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|12
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|Nashville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|5
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|13
|1-0-1
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|14
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|Colorado
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|16
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
|Chicago
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|12
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|15
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Seattle
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|14
|3
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|4-0-0
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|14
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|Anaheim
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|11
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Calgary
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|12
|7
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|Edmonton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|9
|10
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|8
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|2-1-1
|Vegas
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|13
|1-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|Vancouver
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|15
|0-0-2
|0-2-0
|0-2-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Boston 4, Philadelphia 0
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1
Carolina 4, Florida 3
Dallas 5, St. Louis 2
Columbus 2, Washington 1
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, OT
Detroit 3, Chicago 0
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2, SO
Seattle 4, Vancouver 0
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 3, Chicago 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
Monday's Games
Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.
