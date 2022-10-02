All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Toronto431061582-1-01-0-03-1-0
Buffalo431061092-0-01-1-00-0-0
Boston32104842-0-00-1-00-0-0
Detroit422041180-2-02-0-00-0-0
Ottawa5230416211-1-01-2-02-2-0
Florida413029160-1-01-2-00-0-0
Montreal403118140-2-00-1-10-1-1
Tampa Bay303002140-1-00-2-00-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Columbus5311715103-0-00-1-12-0-1
Carolina330061462-0-01-0-00-0-0
New Jersey431061261-1-02-0-02-1-0
Washington42115970-0-12-1-01-1-0
N.Y. Rangers4211510101-1-01-0-12-1-0
N.Y. Islanders31202491-0-00-2-01-2-0
Pittsburgh413027161-1-00-2-01-1-0
Philadelphia514025121-1-00-3-00-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota440081661-0-03-0-04-0-0
St. Louis5410819121-1-03-0-03-1-0
Nashville430171652-0-11-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg4211511131-0-11-1-00-0-0
Dallas4220411141-2-01-0-02-2-0
Colorado412138161-1-00-1-10-1-1
Chicago413025120-3-01-0-00-2-0
Arizona4031110150-2-00-1-10-1-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Seattle440081433-0-01-0-04-0-0
San Jose5410819142-0-02-1-04-1-0
Anaheim5320615112-0-01-2-01-2-0
Calgary532061272-0-01-2-03-2-0
Edmonton532069102-0-01-2-01-2-0
Los Angeles42115781-1-01-0-12-1-1
Vegas4121312131-1-10-1-00-1-1
Vancouver402225150-0-20-2-00-2-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 4, Philadelphia 0

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1

Carolina 4, Florida 3

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

Columbus 2, Washington 1

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, OT

Detroit 3, Chicago 0

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Seattle 4, Vancouver 0

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you