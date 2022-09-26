All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Buffalo11002430-0-01-0-00-0-0
Florida11002430-0-01-0-00-0-0
Ottawa21102560-0-01-1-01-1-0
Toronto21102651-1-00-0-01-1-0
Detroit00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Boston10100120-0-00-1-00-0-0
Montreal10100120-1-00-0-00-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Columbus21013741-0-00-0-11-0-1
N.Y. Rangers11002411-0-00-0-01-0-0
New Jersey11002210-0-01-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia11002211-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh21102471-0-00-1-01-1-0
Washington10011340-0-10-0-00-0-0
Carolina00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders10100140-0-00-1-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado21013541-0-00-0-10-0-1
Minnesota11002321-0-00-0-01-0-0
St. Louis11002540-0-01-0-01-0-0
Nashville10011340-0-10-0-00-0-0
Chicago00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg10100030-0-00-1-00-0-0
Arizona20200680-2-00-0-00-1-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary22004721-0-01-0-02-0-0
Anaheim11002320-0-01-0-00-0-0
Edmonton11002301-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose11002321-0-00-0-01-0-0
Los Angeles10011230-0-00-0-10-0-1
Vancouver20111270-0-10-1-00-1-1
Seattle00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vegas10100130-0-00-1-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, OT

Buffalo 4, Washington 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Arizona 2

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Calgary 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Calgary 4, Vancouver 0

Colorado 3, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Nashville 3, OT

New Jersey 2, Montreal 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at BOK Center, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose vs. Los Angeles at Toyota Arena, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

