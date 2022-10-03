All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Toronto541082092-1-02-0-04-1-0
Buffalo431061092-0-01-1-00-0-0
Boston42204852-0-00-2-00-0-0
Detroit5230413110-3-02-0-00-0-0
Ottawa5230416211-1-01-2-02-2-0
Florida413029160-1-01-2-00-0-0
Montreal504119190-3-00-1-10-2-1
Tampa Bay303002140-1-00-2-00-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina440082273-0-01-0-01-0-0
New Jersey541081362-1-02-0-02-1-0
Columbus6321716183-0-00-2-12-1-1
Washington42115970-0-12-1-01-1-0
N.Y. Rangers4211510101-1-01-0-12-1-0
Pittsburgh5230410181-1-01-2-01-1-0
N.Y. Islanders31202491-0-00-2-01-2-0
Philadelphia514025121-1-00-3-00-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota440081661-0-03-0-04-0-0
St. Louis5410819121-1-03-0-03-1-0
Nashville430171652-0-11-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg4211511131-0-11-1-00-0-0
Colorado5221511171-1-01-1-11-1-1
Dallas5230412171-3-01-0-02-3-0
Chicago413025120-3-01-0-00-2-0
Arizona4031110150-2-00-1-10-1-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Seattle541081573-0-01-1-04-1-0
San Jose5410819142-0-02-1-04-1-0
Calgary642081683-0-01-2-04-2-0
Edmonton6420816123-0-01-2-02-2-0
Anaheim5320615112-0-01-2-01-2-0
Los Angeles42115781-1-01-0-12-1-1
Vegas4121312131-1-10-1-00-1-1
Vancouver503227220-0-20-3-00-3-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Nashville 4, SC Bern 3

New Jersey 1, Boston 0

Carolina 8, Columbus 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Colorado 3, Dallas 1

Calgary 4, Seattle 1

Edmonton 7, Vancouver 2

Tuesday's Games

San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

