All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto1100241
Boston0000000
Buffalo0000000
Detroit0000000
Florida0000000
Montreal0000000
Tampa Bay0000000
Ottawa1010014

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina0000000
Columbus0000000
N.Y. Islanders0000000
N.Y. Rangers0000000
New Jersey0000000
Philadelphia0000000
Pittsburgh0000000
Washington0000000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Arizona0000000
Chicago0000000
Colorado0000000
Dallas0000000
Minnesota0000000
Nashville0000000
St. Louis0000000
Winnipeg0000000

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Anaheim0000000
Calgary0000000
Edmonton0000000
Los Angeles0000000
San Jose0000000
Seattle0000000
Vancouver0000000
Vegas0000000

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Arizona at Intrust Bank Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona at Tucson Arena, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Nashville, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at BOK Center, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you