EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto43106158
Buffalo43106109
Boston3210484
Detroit42204118
Ottawa523041621
Florida41302916
Montreal40311814
Tampa Bay30300214

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Columbus531171510
Carolina33006146
New Jersey43106126
Washington4211597
N.Y. Rangers421151010
N.Y. Islanders3120249
Pittsburgh41302716
Philadelphia51402512

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota44008166
St. Louis541081912
Nashville43017165
Winnipeg421151113
Dallas422041114
Colorado41213816
Chicago41302512
Arizona403111015

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Seattle44008143
San Jose541081914
Anaheim532061511
Calgary53206127
Edmonton53206910
Los Angeles4211578
Vegas412131213
Vancouver40222515

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 4, Philadelphia 0

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1

Carolina 4, Florida 3

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

Columbus 2, Washington 1

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, OT

Detroit 3, Chicago 0

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Seattle 4, Vancouver 0

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

