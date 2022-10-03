All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto54108209
Buffalo43106109
Boston4220485
Detroit523041311
Ottawa523041621
Florida41302916
Montreal50411919
Tampa Bay30300214

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina44008227
New Jersey54108136
Columbus632171618
Washington4211597
N.Y. Rangers421151010
Pittsburgh523041018
N.Y. Islanders3120249
Philadelphia51402512

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota44008166
St. Louis541081912
Nashville43017165
Winnipeg421151113
Colorado522151117
Dallas523041217
Chicago41302512
Arizona403111015

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Seattle54108157
San Jose541081914
Calgary64208168
Edmonton642081612
Anaheim532061511
Los Angeles4211578
Vegas412131213
Vancouver50322722

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Nashville 4, SC Bern 3

New Jersey 1, Boston 0

Carolina 8, Columbus 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Colorado 3, Dallas 1

Calgary 4, Seattle 1

Edmonton 7, Vancouver 2

Tuesday's Games

San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.

