All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|20
|9
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|10
|9
|Boston
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Detroit
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|13
|11
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|21
|Florida
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|16
|Montreal
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|14
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|7
|New Jersey
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|13
|6
|Columbus
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|16
|18
|Washington
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|9
|7
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|10
|10
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|10
|18
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|5
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|6
|St. Louis
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|12
|Nashville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|5
|Winnipeg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|13
|Colorado
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|17
|Dallas
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|17
|Chicago
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|12
|Arizona
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|15
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|15
|7
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|14
|Calgary
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|16
|8
|Edmonton
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|16
|12
|Anaheim
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|11
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|8
|Vegas
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|13
|Vancouver
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|22
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 3, Chicago 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
Monday's Games
Nashville 4, SC Bern 3
New Jersey 1, Boston 0
Carolina 8, Columbus 1
Toronto 5, Montreal 1
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Colorado 3, Dallas 1
Calgary 4, Seattle 1
Edmonton 7, Vancouver 2
Tuesday's Games
San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.