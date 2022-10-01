All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|8
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Detroit
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|Florida
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|12
|Ottawa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|17
|Montreal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|14
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|12
|6
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|8
|5
|Columbus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|13
|9
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|10
|10
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|13
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|17
|7
|Nashville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|5
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|6
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Colorado
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|16
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Dallas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|12
|Arizona
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|15
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|14
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|3
|Anaheim
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|9
|Calgary
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|12
|7
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|8
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|Vegas
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|13
|Vancouver
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|11
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 5, Florida 2
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3
Nashville 2, Tampa Bay 0
St. Louis 4, Columbus 2
Minnesota 5, Dallas 2
Seattle 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd
Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Ottawa 3
Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, New Jersey 1
Washington 2, Detroit 0
San Jose 7, Vegas 3
Edmonton 2, Calgary 1
Anaheim 4, San Jose 1
Saturday's Games
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.