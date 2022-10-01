All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto43106158
Buffalo3210478
Boston2110244
Detroit3120288
Florida31202612
Ottawa413021117
Montreal3030049
Tampa Bay30300214

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey43106126
Washington3201585
Columbus42115139
N.Y. Rangers421151010
Carolina22004103
Philadelphia3120246
Pittsburgh31202613
N.Y. Islanders2020028

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis44008177
Nashville43017165
Minnesota33006136
Winnipeg32104910
Colorado41213816
Chicago2110256
Dallas31202612
Arizona403111015

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
San Jose541081914
Seattle33006103
Anaheim43106149
Calgary53206127
Edmonton4220468
Los Angeles3111357
Vegas412131213
Vancouver30122511

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 5, Florida 2

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 2, Tampa Bay 0

St. Louis 4, Columbus 2

Minnesota 5, Dallas 2

Seattle 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Ottawa 3

Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, New Jersey 1

Washington 2, Detroit 0

San Jose 7, Vegas 3

Edmonton 2, Calgary 1

Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

