All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto3210495
Buffalo3210478
Detroit2110286
Boston2110244
Florida2110247
Ottawa31202811
Tampa Bay1010015
Montreal2020015

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Columbus32015115
New Jersey2200462
N.Y. Rangers2101364
Washington2101365
Carolina1100251
Philadelphia3120246
Pittsburgh31202613
N.Y. Islanders2020028

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis33006135
Minnesota2200484
Nashville2101374
Colorado41213816
Chicago2110256
Winnipeg2110257
Dallas2110247
Arizona403111015

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary43106115
Seattle2200460
San Jose2200486
Anaheim32104108
Los Angeles2101344
Vegas3111396
Edmonton3120247
Vancouver2011127

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 4, Arizona 3, OT

Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3

St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 5, Colorado 2

Seattle 3, Calgary 0

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4, Buffalo 1

Toronto 3, Montreal 0

Chicago 4, Detroit 2

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 1

Calgary 4, Edmonton 0

Vegas 7, Colorado 1

Anaheim 3, Arizona 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd

Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you