All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|6
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Ottawa
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Montreal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|5
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|4
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|5
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|13
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|5
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Nashville
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|Colorado
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|16
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Arizona
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|15
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|5
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Anaheim
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Vegas
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|6
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Vancouver
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Dallas 4, Arizona 3, OT
Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Seattle 3, Calgary 0
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4
Wednesday's Games
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4, Buffalo 1
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 1
Calgary 4, Edmonton 0
Vegas 7, Colorado 1
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd
Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.