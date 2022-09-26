All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|4
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Nashville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arizona
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|8
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Vancouver
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vegas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, OT
Buffalo 4, Washington 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Arizona 2
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0
Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 1
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Calgary 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Calgary 4, Vancouver 0
Colorado 3, Vegas 1
Monday's Games
Florida 4, Nashville 3, OT
New Jersey 2, Montreal 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. Dallas at BOK Center, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose vs. Los Angeles at Toyota Arena, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
