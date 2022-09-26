All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Buffalo1100243
Florida1100243
Ottawa2110256
Toronto2110265
Detroit0000000
Tampa Bay0000000
Boston1010012
Montreal1010012

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Columbus2101374
N.Y. Rangers1100241
New Jersey1100221
Philadelphia1100221
Pittsburgh2110247
Washington1001134
Carolina0000000
N.Y. Islanders1010014

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado2101354
Minnesota1100232
St. Louis1100254
Nashville1001134
Chicago0000000
Dallas0000000
Winnipeg1010003
Arizona2020068

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary2200472
Anaheim1100232
Edmonton1100230
San Jose1100232
Los Angeles1001123
Vancouver2011127
Seattle0000000
Vegas1010013

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, OT

Buffalo 4, Washington 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Arizona 2

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Calgary 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Calgary 4, Vancouver 0

Colorado 3, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Nashville 3, OT

New Jersey 2, Montreal 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at BOK Center, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose vs. Los Angeles at Toyota Arena, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

