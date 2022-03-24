Through Thursday, March 24, 2022
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|63
|35
|58
|93
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|64
|42
|46
|88
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|62
|21
|65
|86
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|63
|29
|53
|82
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|58
|46
|34
|80
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|64
|39
|40
|79
|Roman Josi, NSH
|62
|18
|60
|78
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|63
|26
|51
|77
|Nazem Kadri, COL
|61
|24
|52
|76
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|63
|29
|47
|76
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|60
|32
|44
|76
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|63
|40
|36
|76
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|61
|31
|44
|75
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|60
|20
|54
|74
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|59
|16
|57
|73
