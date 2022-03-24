Through Thursday, March 24, 2022

GPGAPTS
Connor McDavid, EDM63355893
Leon Draisaitl, EDM64424688
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA62216586
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY63295382
Auston Matthews, TOR58463480
Kyle Connor, WPG64394079
Roman Josi, NSH62186078
J.T. Miller, VAN63265177
Nazem Kadri, COL61245276
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY63294776
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN60324476
Alex Ovechkin, WSH63403676
Mikko Rantanen, COL61314475
Patrick Kane, CHI60205474
Artemi Panarin, NYR59165773

