Through Monday, April 18, 2022

GPGAPTS
Connor McDavid, EDM754268110
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA753078108
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY753669105
Leon Draisaitl, EDM755451105
Auston Matthews, TOR705844102
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY75395796
Mitch Marner, TOR67346094
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN74435093
J.T. Miller, VAN73296291
Mikko Rantanen, COL72365591
Artemi Panarin, NYR71226890
Roman Josi, NSH74206888
Patrick Kane, CHI71256388
Kyle Connor, WPG73434487
Alex Ovechkin, WSH73473986

