Through Monday, April 18, 2022
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|75
|42
|68
|110
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|75
|30
|78
|108
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|75
|36
|69
|105
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|75
|54
|51
|105
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|70
|58
|44
|102
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|75
|39
|57
|96
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|67
|34
|60
|94
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|74
|43
|50
|93
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|73
|29
|62
|91
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|72
|36
|55
|91
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|71
|22
|68
|90
|Roman Josi, NSH
|74
|20
|68
|88
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|71
|25
|63
|88
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|73
|43
|44
|87
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|73
|47
|39
|86
