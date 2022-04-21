Through Thursday, April 21, 2022
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|76
|43
|70
|113
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|76
|30
|81
|111
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|77
|38
|70
|108
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|76
|54
|52
|106
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|70
|58
|44
|102
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|77
|39
|60
|99
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|68
|34
|61
|95
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|75
|43
|51
|94
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|75
|30
|63
|93
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|72
|22
|70
|92
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|73
|36
|55
|91
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|73
|25
|65
|90
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|75
|50
|40
|90
|Roman Josi, NSH
|75
|20
|69
|89
2 tied with 87 pts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.