Through Thursday, April 21, 2022

GPGAPTS
Connor McDavid, EDM764370113
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA763081111
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY773870108
Leon Draisaitl, EDM765452106
Auston Matthews, TOR705844102
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY77396099
Mitch Marner, TOR68346195
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN75435194
J.T. Miller, VAN75306393
Artemi Panarin, NYR72227092
Mikko Rantanen, COL73365591
Patrick Kane, CHI73256590
Alex Ovechkin, WSH75504090
Roman Josi, NSH75206989

2 tied with 87 pts.

