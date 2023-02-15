Through Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|54
|42
|55
|97
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|52
|30
|49
|79
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|53
|21
|57
|78
|Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
|54
|27
|48
|75
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|53
|39
|35
|74
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|55
|18
|55
|73
|Jason Robertson, DAL
|55
|34
|37
|71
|Tage Thompson, BUF
|52
|35
|34
|69
|Jack Hughes, NJ
|50
|35
|32
|67
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|53
|24
|41
|65
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|54
|19
|45
|64
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|52
|25
|39
|64
4 tied with 63 pts.
