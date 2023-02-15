Through Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

GPGAPTS
Connor McDavid, EDM54425597
Leon Draisaitl, EDM52304979
Nikita Kucherov, TB53215778
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA54274875
David Pastrnak, BOS53393574
Erik Karlsson, SJ55185573
Jason Robertson, DAL55343771
Tage Thompson, BUF52353469
Jack Hughes, NJ50353267
Sidney Crosby, PIT53244165
Mitch Marner, TOR54194564
Elias Pettersson, VAN52253964

4 tied with 63 pts.

