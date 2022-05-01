Through Sunday, May 1, 2022

GPGAPTS
Connor McDavid, EDM804479123
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA803085115
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY824075115
Leon Draisaitl, EDM805555110
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN814761108
Steven Stamkos, TB814264106
Auston Matthews, TOR736046106
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY824262104
J.T. Miller, VAN80326799
Mitch Marner, TOR72356297
Artemi Panarin, NYR75227496
Roman Josi, NSH80237396
Patrick Kane, CHI78266692
Mikko Rantanen, COL75365692
Kyle Connor, WPG78464692

