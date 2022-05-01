Through Sunday, May 1, 2022
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|80
|44
|79
|123
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|80
|30
|85
|115
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|82
|40
|75
|115
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|80
|55
|55
|110
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|81
|47
|61
|108
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|81
|42
|64
|106
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|73
|60
|46
|106
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|82
|42
|62
|104
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|80
|32
|67
|99
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|72
|35
|62
|97
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|75
|22
|74
|96
|Roman Josi, NSH
|80
|23
|73
|96
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|78
|26
|66
|92
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|75
|36
|56
|92
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|78
|46
|46
|92
