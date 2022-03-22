Through Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|62
|35
|56
|91
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|63
|41
|46
|87
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|62
|21
|65
|86
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|62
|28
|52
|80
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|57
|46
|33
|79
|Roman Josi, NSH
|61
|18
|59
|77
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|63
|39
|38
|77
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|60
|32
|44
|76
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|62
|40
|36
|76
|Nazem Kadri, COL
|60
|23
|52
|75
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|62
|25
|50
|75
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|60
|31
|44
|75
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|62
|29
|45
|74
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|58
|16
|56
|72
2 tied with 71 pts.
