Through Tuesday, March 22, 2022

GPGAPTS
Connor McDavid, EDM62355691
Leon Draisaitl, EDM63414687
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA62216586
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY62285280
Auston Matthews, TOR57463379
Roman Josi, NSH61185977
Kyle Connor, WPG63393877
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN60324476
Alex Ovechkin, WSH62403676
Nazem Kadri, COL60235275
J.T. Miller, VAN62255075
Mikko Rantanen, COL60314475
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY62294574
Artemi Panarin, NYR58165672

2 tied with 71 pts.

