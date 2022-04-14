Through Thursday, April 14, 2022
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|73
|42
|66
|108
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|73
|28
|77
|105
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|73
|51
|51
|102
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|73
|34
|67
|101
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|68
|58
|41
|99
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|73
|37
|55
|92
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|71
|42
|49
|91
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|64
|31
|59
|90
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|70
|22
|67
|89
|Roman Josi, NSH
|71
|19
|68
|87
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|70
|35
|52
|87
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|72
|29
|57
|86
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|71
|42
|43
|85
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|71
|46
|39
|85
2 tied with 83 pts.
