Through Thursday, April 14, 2022

GPGAPTS
Connor McDavid, EDM734266108
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA732877105
Leon Draisaitl, EDM735151102
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY733467101
Auston Matthews, TOR68584199
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY73375592
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN71424991
Mitch Marner, TOR64315990
Artemi Panarin, NYR70226789
Roman Josi, NSH71196887
Mikko Rantanen, COL70355287
J.T. Miller, VAN72295786
Kyle Connor, WPG71424385
Alex Ovechkin, WSH71463985

2 tied with 83 pts.

