Through Thursday, March 31, 2022

GPGAPTS
Connor McDavid, EDM673763100
Leon Draisaitl, EDM68494897
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA66237093
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY66306090
Auston Matthews, TOR61493685
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY66325183
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN64374582
Kyle Connor, WPG67414182
Roman Josi, NSH65186381
Nazem Kadri, COL64265581
J.T. Miller, VAN67285381
Artemi Panarin, NYR63186280
Patrick Kane, CHI63215879
Mikko Rantanen, COL64334679
Alex Ovechkin, WSH66423678

