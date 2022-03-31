Through Thursday, March 31, 2022
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|67
|37
|63
|100
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|68
|49
|48
|97
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|66
|23
|70
|93
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|66
|30
|60
|90
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|61
|49
|36
|85
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|66
|32
|51
|83
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|64
|37
|45
|82
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|67
|41
|41
|82
|Roman Josi, NSH
|65
|18
|63
|81
|Nazem Kadri, COL
|64
|26
|55
|81
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|67
|28
|53
|81
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|63
|18
|62
|80
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|63
|21
|58
|79
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|64
|33
|46
|79
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|66
|42
|36
|78
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.