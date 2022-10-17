Through Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|2
|0
|5
|5
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|3
|4
|1
|5
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|2
|4
|1
|5
14 tied with 4 pts.
