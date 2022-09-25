|Sunday
|At ZMax Dragway
|Concord, N.C.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Josh Hart; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Spencer Massey; 12. Austin Prock; 13. Doug Foley; 14. Leah Pruett; 15. Alex Laughlin; 16. Billy Torrence.
|FUNNY CAR
1. Ron Capps; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. John Force; 5. Robert Hight; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Chad Green; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. John Smith; 11. Blake Alexander; 12.Jim Campbell; 13. Tim Wilkerson.
|PRO STOCK
1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6.Greg Anderson; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Larry Morgan; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Camrie Caruso.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Antron Brown, 3.672 seconds, 335.73 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.671 seconds, 333.99 mph.
|Funny Car
Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.967, 267.32 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.985, 266.85.
|Pro Stock
Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.567, 210.21 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.569, 209.82.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Earl Nichols Jr., 5.289, 273.61 def. Jasmine Salinas, 5.291, 275.96.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 8.302, 109.29 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, Foul-Red Light.
|Competition Eliminator
Joe Carnasciale, Chevy Cavalier, 8.946, 152.16 def. David Eaton, Roadster, 6.743, 169.08.
|Super Stock
Troy Huntzberry, Chevy Cobalt, 10.040, 131.77 def. Peter D'Agnolo, Chevy Camaro, 9.508, 134.69.
|Stock Eliminator
Dan Fletcher, Chevy Camaro, 11.449, 105.03 def. Mitch Kight, Plymouth Barracuda, Foul-Red Light.
|Super Comp
Robert Houston, Dragster, 9.736, 122.40 def. Dan Foley, Dragster, Foul-Red Light.
|Super Gas
Billy Upton, Chevy Corvette, 9.899, 162.90 def. Ernie Knight, Chevy Nova, 9.895, 138.83.
|Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers
Jeremy Hancock, Dragster, 8.956, 99.02 def. Clint Riley, Dragster, Foul-Red Light.
|Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers
Jerry Albert, Chevy Camaro, 6.611, 208.52 def. Larry Willard, Chevy Bel Air, 7.328, 182.23.
|Pro Modified
Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.715, 254.62 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.745, 249.90.
|Mountain Motor Pro Stock
JR Carr, Chevy Camaro, 6.277, 224.06 def. John DeFlorian Jr, Camaro, 6.291, 223.58.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Josh Hart, 3.708, 322.19 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.736, 296.76; Brittany Force, 3.670, 335.57 def. Spencer Massey, 3.754, 326.87; Clay Millican, 3.739, 326.48 def. Doug Foley, 3.787, 313.73; Justin Ashley, 3.688, 330.80 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.814, 303.43; Mike Salinas, 3.696, 331.20 def. Leah Pruett, 3.796, 314.39; Doug Kalitta, 3.710, 327.19 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.731, 327.19; Antron Brown, 3.691, 331.20 def. Austin Prock, 3.778, 328.14; Steve Torrence, 3.690, 331.61 def. Billy Torrence, Broke-No Show;
|Quarterfinals
Millican, 3.681, 332.59 def. Hart, 7.510, 94.70; Brown, 3.733, 287.23 def. Force, 5.252, 161.48; Ashley, 3.697, 332.43 def. S. Torrence, 3.725, 316.08; Kalitta, 3.696, 327.59 def. Salinas, 3.720, 333.08;
|Semifinals
Ashley, 3.691, 333.91 def. Kalitta, 7.778, 119.78; Brown, 3.687, 325.14 def. Millican, 3.699, 331.20;
|Final
Brown, 3.672, 335.73 def. Ashley, 3.671, 333.99.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.878, 334.73 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.192, 239.70; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.869, 331.53 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 5.910, 116.76; John Force, Camaro, 7.621, 80.92 was unopposed; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.929, 315.71 def. John Smith, Charger, 4.369, 217.70; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.889, 326.79 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.535, 203.25; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.882, 330.80 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.945, 320.05; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.909, 323.43 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, Foul-Centerline;
|Quarterfinals
Hagan, 10.423, 77.63 was unopposed; DeJoria, 3.918, 324.59 def. Hight, 3.924, 320.36; Capps, 3.885, 335.07 def. Tasca III, 8.251, 101.66; Force, 3.918, 330.39 def. Green, Broke;
|Semifinals
DeJoria, 3.887, 332.02 def. Hagan, 3.893, 334.07; Capps, 3.899, 328.22 def. Force, 3.915, 331.53;
|Final
Capps, 3.967, 267.32 def. DeJoria, 3.985, 266.85.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.579, 208.10 def. Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 15.292, 57.70; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.563, 209.52 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.581, 209.14; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.566, 209.82 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.580, 209.01; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.574, 209.04 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.967, 159.91; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.562, 209.62 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.553, 209.23; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.558, 209.04 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.594, 207.62; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.579, 208.68 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.605, 207.98; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.550, 210.28 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.635, 208.23;
|Quarterfinals
Coughlin Jr., 6.570, 209.17 def. Koretsky, 6.572, 209.88; Hartford, 6.552, 209.65 def. Glenn, 6.562, 208.39; Stanfield, 6.572, 210.05 def. Anderson, 6.562, 209.04; Enders, 6.545, 210.31 def. C. Cuadra, 6.598, 208.07;
|Semifinals
Stanfield, 6.571, 209.46 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.578, 209.17; Hartford, 6.568, 209.01 def. Enders, 9.312, 107.39;
|Final
Stanfield, 6.567, 210.21 def. Hartford, 6.569, 209.82.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley, 2,272; 2. Antron Brown, 2,229; 3. Brittany Force, 2,220; 4. Mike Salinas, 2,218; 5. Steve Torrence, 2,167; 6. Doug Kalitta, 2,140; 7. Josh Hart, 2,139; 8. Austin Prock, 2,129; 9. Clay Millican, 2,125; 10. Leah Pruett, 2,094; 11. Shawm Langdon, 2084; 12. Tony Schumacher, 2064.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 2,283; 2. Ron Capps, 2,256; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,223; 4. John Force, 2,209; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,179; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,154; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,133; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,121; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 2,105; 10. Jim Campbell, 2,054; 11. Blake Alexandewr, 2032.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 2,312; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 2,248; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,215; 4. Greg Anderson, 2,203; 5. Kyle Koretsky, 2,190; 6. Dallas Glenn, 2,162; 7. Matt Hartford, 2,160; 8. Mason McGaha, 2,093; 9. Camrie Caruso, 2,085; 10. Bo Butner, 2,084; 11. Fernando Jr. 2064; 12. Cristian Cuadra, 2054; 13. Deric Kramer, 2043; 14. Chris McGaha, 2023; 15. Fernando Cuadra, 2012.
